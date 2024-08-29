Developer unveils 100 homes plan for village

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Shropshire-based developer Boningale Homes, has revealed plans for the scheme on land near Hay Street in Tibberton.

No formal application has yet been submitted for the development, and Boningale has confirmed it will be holding a consultation on the proposal next month.

The drop-in event will take place at Tibberton Village Hall on Maslan Crescent between 4pm and 8pm on Thursday, September 12.

Dean Trowbridge, development director for Boningale Homes, said: “The proposed development will be an important step towards meeting the need for good quality housing across the county.

“We are confident this will be a positive scheme for Tibberton which delivers good community facilities, as well as new homes.

“It’s important that we provide existing local residents with the platform to express their views which we can consider when moving forward with the detailed design of the scheme.

“The housing development would come with a host of benefits to the local community, from a children’s play area to significant public open spaces.

“There would also be substantial improvements to the drainage system across the whole village benefitting everyone living in Tibberton.

“We look forward to meeting with local residents and explaining our plans.”

Boningale said part of the proposed site is allocated for 25 residential units in the emerging local plan and the Tibberton neighbourhood plan.

It added that representatives of Boningale Homes and its planning team will be in attendance at the public consultation to explain the proposals.

There is no need for people to book to attend.

People who want to provide feedback but are unable to attend the event can do so by submitting comments via e-mail to public.consultation@marrons-planning.co.uk or by post to Marrons, Waterfront House, Waterfront Plaza, 35 Station Street, Nottingham, NG2 3DQ.