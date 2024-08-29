Council faces questions over conditions over £4.2m of relief road funding

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

A portion of the funding for the road comes from the Marches LEP – which pledged £4.2m, originally slated for the Oxon Link Road, which was later folded into the North West Relief Road (NWRR) planning application.

Due to delays in proceeding with the scheme the LEP board set a series of conditions over the funding earlier this year.

The organisation has since been replaced by the Marches Joint Committee, but campaigners opposed to the relief road are demanding answers over the progress on those conditions.

Better Shrewsbury Transport (BeST) has written to the leader of the council, Councillor Lezley Picton, requesting an update on the situation, saying it is worried the conditions are not being met.

Asked about the concerns the council said it intends to update the Marches Joint Committee on the status in October and "does not see any specific risk to funding" previously secured.