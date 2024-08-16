Livestock was involved in crash with a car that closed road for more than two hours - police

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Officers of North Wales Police say the Llangollen Road, Acrefair was closed for nearly two and a half hours on Thursday as officers dealt with the incident.

A spokesperson for North Wales Police said: "We received a call at 11.06 reporting an road traffic collision involving a car and livestock on Llangollen Road, Acrefair.

"Officers attended and the road was closed until approximately 1.30pm."

Welsh police. Photo: Ben Birchall/PA Wire.

Drivers had been advised to avoid the area and use alternative routes.

Comments on social media report that the incident involved a cow, and that it did not survive the incident.

The emergency services have been asked for more information.

Mid and West Wales Fire & Rescue Service confirmed that its crews did not attend the incident.