Town centre traffic gridlocked as urgent repairs underway on road

One land of Mardol Quay and Smithfield Road was closed causing traffic to come to a standstill in Shrewsbury town centre.

The roadworks, which began on Thursday, are expected to be completed by midday on Friday.

As a result of the lane closure, traffic was unable to turn right from Bridge Street and will need to go around Frankwell roundabout and back over the Welsh Bridge.

On Friday morning, Councillor Rob Wilson urged Shrewsbury residents to consider alternative methods of getting into town after disruption to public transport on Thursday.

He said: "If driving, please avoid the town centre route if you can. Buses were badly delayed yesterday day because of the traffic.

"If you need to get to town, walking or cycling is probably the best option if you are able to do so."

According to traffic data, traffic had backed up to the English Bridge by around 10.30am on Thursday.

Shropshire Council has been approached for comment.