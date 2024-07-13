Watch: Blists Hill's legendary singing policeman celebrates 25 years at Victorian town
Blists Hill legend Guy Rowland is celebrating 25 years of being the museum's bobby on the beat.
For many visitors to Blists Hill Victorian Town, the sight of the local bobby, Constable Jarrett, will be as familiar as the fish and chip shop.
This year, the man behind the uniform, Guy Rowland, is celebrating 25 years of keeping the locals - and visitors - in line at the popular attraction.
Over the years Guy has wowed guests with his regular stints on the piano in the local pub, earning him a reputation for being the town's singing policeman.
But during his time at the living museum, he's done it all - from schoolmaster to army sergeant to "nasty piece of work" Bartholomew Bains, the local landowner.
To celebrate the mammoth milestone we popped along to Blists Hill Victorian Town to talk to Guy about his 25 years of service.
Before joining the Blists Hill family, Guy trained at the Birmingham Theatre School, before joining a theatre company run by Gill Jordan with fellow Blists Hill veteran, Robert Minshull.