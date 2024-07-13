Watch: Blists Hill's legendary singing policeman celebrates 25 years at Victorian town

For many visitors to Blists Hill Victorian Town, the sight of the local bobby, Constable Jarrett, will be as familiar as the fish and chip shop.

This year, the man behind the uniform, Guy Rowland, is celebrating 25 years of keeping the locals - and visitors - in line at the popular attraction.

Over the years Guy has wowed guests with his regular stints on the piano in the local pub, earning him a reputation for being the town's singing policeman.

But during his time at the living museum, he's done it all - from schoolmaster to army sergeant to "nasty piece of work" Bartholomew Bains, the local landowner.

Constable Jarrett (AKA Guy Rowland, from Brownhills), reflects on 25 years service at the museum

To celebrate the mammoth milestone we popped along to Blists Hill Victorian Town to talk to Guy about his 25 years of service.

Before joining the Blists Hill family, Guy trained at the Birmingham Theatre School, before joining a theatre company run by Gill Jordan with fellow Blists Hill veteran, Robert Minshull.