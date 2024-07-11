PCC to tackle force's 'inadequate' approach to organised crime

PCC John Campion said he is committed to ensuring West Mercia Police improves its response to serious and organised crime following an HMICFRS Inspection report on the response to serious and organised crime.

Following a review in 2023, the HMICFRS has rated the force's response to serious and organised crime as 'inadequate'

The PCC will be holding an Assurance & Accountability meeting on Tuesday, July 16 with the Temporary Chief Constable Alex Murray, who announced this week he is stepping down in August.