This is what happens if Telford Council leader Shaun Davies becomes an MP

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Councillor Davies is the odds-on favourite to win the seat following today's vote, with some bookmakers making him as short as 12-1 on.

According to ElectoralCalculus, the 38-year-old has a huge 91 per cent chance of winning, with the Conservatives, who currently hold the seat, lagging behind on seven percent, and Reform, on one.

Councillor Davies is the current leader of Telford & Wrekin Council and said he will stand down if he is elected MP.

“I’ve been very clear that I wouldn’t do both jobs,” said Councillor Davies.

“It is perfectly possible, but I don’t think it is right.

"If I was to be successful in the election I would stand down as leader of the council and the new administration would elect a new council leader.”

Telford & Wrekin Council leader Shaun Davies. Picture: Telford & Wrekin Council

At 10am next Wednesday , Cabinet will be discussing various issues at Southwater One – the first council meeting since the election was called.

Item four on the agenda is ‘leader’s announcements’, which includes a verbal update from the leader of the council.

Therefore, if he wins at the election, it might be the first opportunity Councillor Davies gets to formally declare that he is stepping down as leader.

Cabinet will also discuss the financial monitoring report for 2024/25, as well as the outturn report for 2023/24.

Other items on the agenda include an updates on the ‘better homes for all’ initiative and the ‘affordable warmth strategy’.

The respective papers are expected to be released after the election.

The full list of candidates standing for election in Telford constituency are: Conservatives: Hannah Campbell; Labour: Shaun Davies; Liberal Democrats: Jo McKenna; Reform UK: Alan Adams; Greens: John Adams