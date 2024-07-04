'Expect long delays' as list of rolling road closures revealed for Shrewsbury 10K race this weekend

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

It is for the Shrewsbury 10K which needs rolling road closures to enable the anticipated thousands of runners to compete safely.

Organised by Ultimate Fitness Events the Wace Morgan Shrewsbury 10k starts at the town's iconic Quarry and takes runners through the medieval market town within the first few kilometres.

Entrants will also take in some of Shrewsbury’s residential areas.

The route also includes the town’s major river crossings before passing through the grounds of the prestigious Shrewsbury School.

After the halfway point, they will head back towards the town centre and will be welcomed back to the beautiful tree-lined Quarry Park with support from the many spectators.

A list of road closures has been published on the Original Shrewsbury website.

They will be in place between 08am and 12:30pm, with roads closed at different times for short durations while runners pass.

Marshals will be placed throughout the route to provide assistance and direction as required.

The roads affected are: Claremont Bank, Bridge St, Barker Street, Bellstone, Shoplatch, Mardol Head, High Street, Milk Street, Princess Street, College Hill, Swan Hill, Cross Hill, St Johns Hill, Welsh Bridge, Frankwell, Frankwell roundabout, The Mount, Richmond Drive, Copthorne Park, Copthorne Road, New Street, Porthill Road, Shrewsbury School grounds, Ashton Road, Canonbury, Kingsland Road, Longden Coleham, Coleham Head, English Bridge, St. Julians Cresc, St Julians Friars, Victoria Avenue (The Quarry)