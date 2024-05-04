Police clarify position on online firearm applications after accusations of 'discriminating'

Earlier this week, West Mercia Police announced that applications for new firearms and shotgun licensing certificates would now need to be submitted online from May 1.

In the announcement, the force urged those without the internet to visit their local library and said that, at the moment, 80 per cent of applications were being returned as they were incomplete.

A spokesperson said: "When this is done by post it’s time-consuming and costs both the force and the license holder money in postage costs. Using the online system this can be done instantly and without incurring postage costs."

But, shortly after the announcement, the British Association for Shooting and Conservation (BASC) challenged the move and said they were writing to the Chief Constable to challenge the decision.