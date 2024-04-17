Hundreds of Telford power cut customers told when they could get electricity restored
More than 200 electricity customers in part of Telford have been told that it could take until 6.30pm today to restore their supplies.
By David Tooley
Published
Power went off in the Hadley area of Telford at 10.33am and has been put down to a fault on the underground cable network.
Infrastructure providers National Grid say they are aware of the incident and its "engineers are working to get the power returned as quickly as possible."
They add that they are sorry for any inconvenience this is causing.
Progress and latest information will be posted on the National Grid power cuts web page.