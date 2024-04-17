Fire service called to tackle blaze which spread from shed to garage

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The incident, which involved a shed fire and spread to a double garage, took place at Lees Farm Drive.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service was called to help at around 10am, with three crews scrambled to the scene.

Fire officers wore breathing equipment while they used hoses and a jet to get the incident under control.

Once it was in hand neighbouring properties were also checked for fire damage.