Sale completed for historic Shropshire hotel but new owner insists it's 'business as usual'

Canadian businessman Khalil Viraney has purchased Hadley Park House Hotel for an undisclosed sum.

He took over this week and has pledged it will be ‘business as usual’ with the same management team in place.

Khalil said: “The moment I saw the hotel, I fell in love with it and I am excited to build upon the accomplishments of Mark Lewis and Geraldine Lewis.

"I look forward to knowing more about our loyal customers and the local area to ensure years of success and future growth.