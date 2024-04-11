Health bosses want 'further information' to back controversial air ambulance plans

The board of Powys Teaching Health Board (PTHB) met to discuss the controversial proposals, which recommend the closure of Welshpool's air ambulance base.

The attempts to close the base have been met with outrage from Mid Wales residents, with more than 35,000 people signing a petition against the idea.

Under the plans the Caernarfon airbase would also close, with a new air ambulance base replacing them in North Wales.

Due to concerns over the impact of the loss on the people of Mid Wales an extra proposal had been added to the changes – the creation of a road-based critical care response for the county of Powys.

But the board members said more information was needed about that service before they could agree to the plans.