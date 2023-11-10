Online group's 10 years of celebrating Telford memories

Created by Marcus Keane, it has achieved its aims in more ways than one, striking a chord with locals and sparking many reunions of people who have got back in touch through the site. Today it has 32,400 members, with more joining all the time.

Birmingham-born Marcus came to Telford with his family as a five-year-old in 1971 and lives in Madeley.

Marcus Keane founded Telford Memories 10 years ago.

"I wanted to create a local history group that covered all of Telford and brought a community together," he said.

"I wanted it to be about Telford through the years and also pre-Telford and Dawley New Town. I set the group up on Tuesday, November 5, 2013, on Facebook. Within two-and-a-half months, 6,000 members had joined. This was unusual for this type of group.

"It features photos of Telford since its creation as Dawley New Town in 1963 and later on as Telford, created in 1968, right through to its present day. There are also photos and memories pre-Telford.

On the swing boats outside the Halfway House on The Wrekin in 1963 are Mrs Peggy Hardy and her daughter Ellen, who became Mrs Ellen Downs.

"Three of the most popular photos that evoke memories are The Wrekin, the Iron Bridge and the Telford Town Centre in the 1970s and 1980s, when Carrefour hypermarket and the Ironmaster pub were there.

"We have had many reunions on Telford Memories of which one appeared in the Shropshire Star where three school friends had lost contact for nearly 50 years and found each other on Telford Memories when a post was put on about Wrockwardine Wood School. They all met up and posted a picture to the group."

The Ironmen and Severn Gilders morris dancing team in 1980 in front of the Iron Bridge.

Marcus added: "Telford Memories inspired groups to be set up like Hands Around The Wrekin, that tried to break a world record on top of The Wrekin and raise money for charity. I came up with the idea to get the first music concert on top of The Wrekin in which Hands Around the Wrekin got the Telford indie group Savannah on top of The Wrekin to perform.

Telford band Savannah performing on top of The Wrekin for charity.

"It was a post on Telford Memories that led to a group of people getting together to try and save the Anstice in Madeley. A discussion took place about saving the club and a separate page was then set up.

"Telford Memories has helped bring the Telford community together for 10 years now. I am very proud of the site and its members.

"I received an award from Telford & Wrekin Council during the Telford 50th anniversary celebrations and as a dyslexic person I was put forward for an award by the Telford Dyslexic Society for what I have achieved with Telford Memories.

"I even received a certificate from Princess Alexandra in person when she came to the Maws Tile Works in Jackfield."

The Telford Memories site.

Marcus has updated the cover photo of the site for the 10th anniversary with a picture of The Wrekin and says Telford & Wrekin Council has got in touch with him to congratulate him.