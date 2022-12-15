Princess of Wales donates to Star's Christmas Toy Appeal

Lord Lieutenant Anna Turner hand over 100 toys donated by the Princess of Wales, inset, to the Shropshire Star Christmas Toy Appeal

The princess has donated more than 100 gifts to our appeal as a festive gift to the county.

The donation was made through the princess’s charity, The Royal Foundation, to the Shropshire Lord Lieutenancy as part of a Christmas carol service.

Lord Lieutenant Anna Turner said the princess was holding a carol service at Westminster Abbey today, for those who had made a special contribution to the community, particularly during the coronavirus pandemic.

But the princess also asked the lieutenancy to organise a separate concert for those who were unable to attend the one in London, which was attended by about 200 guests at St George’s Church in Telford on Tuesday.

Mrs Turner said the princess had offered 200 craft sets – donated by Hobbycraft – for the children of those in attendance. But having read about the Shropshire Star Christmas Toy Appeal, she asked if they could be donated to that instead, and the princess readily agreed.

“It was a little gift from the princess to the guests,” said Mrs Turner.

“She sent them a message to thank people for everything they had done for others.”

Shropshire Star editor-in-chief Martin Wright said it was a wonderful boost to the appeal.

“This is a lovely touch, and we are so grateful for this, and all the other contributions to the appeal,” he said.

Donations from this year’s appeal will be shared between four organisations: The Movement Centre in Gobowen, which provides life-changing therapy for youngsters with conditions such as cerebral palsy and Down syndrome, Telford Young Carers, The Harry Johnson Trust for children with cancer, and the children’s ward at Shrewsbury and Telford Hospitals Trust.

Toys that have been donated at a number of drop-off points across the county, including a number of pubs run by Shropshire brewery Joule’s.

They are now being collected and stored at a central location ahead of them being distributed to the charities so that they can go to children at Christmas.

Mr Wright added: “We realise that times are tough at the moment, so we are really touched that so many people have given so generously and taken the time to drop off their donations.

“I would like to say a big thank you to everyone who has given and also to Joule’s for being so generous in agreeing to use their pubs as collection points. It is very much appreciated.

“The Shropshire Star always aims to make a difference and with the help of our readers we hope we have brought a little more happiness to children who may be facing a difficult time.