Sixties dancers riddle solved at last

The young 1960s dancers in Shrewsbury that Brian and Sue have now identified.

And it turns out that they were not from Shrewsbury at all.

We published the photo, about which we only knew that it was taken in Shrewsbury – you can make out lettering in the background which gives the clue that it was taken at a Shrewsbury youth club – a little while back hoping that readers could fill in the blanks.

Over to Brian and Susan, who gave us the following information in an email: "Regarding the photograph in the Shropshire Star on October 10 of teenagers dancing at Belmont Youth Centre around 1962/1963.

"They were members of the Pontesbury Congregational Youth Club who met at the church every Friday under the leadership of the late Rev Emlyn Howell, the church minster.

"From the left are Pat Evason, Tony Purslow, Michael Challinor, Katherine Grunau, and Joan Millward. These are their maiden names as we have lost contact with them many years ago. We have many happy memories of the activities we enjoyed at our weekly meetings and social events we attended."

Sue added: "The youth club did meet at the congregational church in Pontesbury. I cannot recall how often we went to Belmont YC, but it was not on a regular basis, I think.