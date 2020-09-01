Mystery of photo found in street

Bill Kerswell chanced across this portrait picture lying in a Church Stretton street a little while ago, and is hoping to trace the owner so it can be returned.

"I think I found it on the pavement outside a skip in Church Stretton," said Bill, who lives near the south Shropshire town.

"Maybe somebody intended to throw it on the skip, or discarded it, or dropped it."

Bill picked it up to save it: "Anything old interests me. It looks about 100 years old.

"It must be somebody's gran or great-gran. If the owners could be found they could be reunited with it, if they want it."

The image shows a young woman and the only clue is the stamp on the card of what must be the photographer – "Andrew Hunter, Manchester and Shrewsbury."

A dip into the internet yields little information about him but suggests that he was active around the time of the Great War.