Goodbye to Sir Algy after 22 years as Lord Lieutenant

Prompt reply: “Went to see Mary Poppins with the grandchildren.”

Well what a lovely way to celebrate a very special milestone and how like Sir Algy Heber-Percy to choose it as he turned another corner and reached the good, fulfilling age of 75. But for him, this one had more significance than most birthdays – it ended an era for Sir Algy and his wife, Lady Jane Heber-Percy.

What’s more they went for gold so far as the youngsters were concerned. “We took them for lunch at Fortnum & Mason ice cream parlour, they so enjoyed it,” Sir Algy chuckled. And it’s very clear that so did their doting grandparents!

Not only did Sir Algy and his wife, Lady Jane, mark the moment at smart occasions with his deputies, visit many of the organisations and causes which they have supported and helped down these past years, and start filling up the diaries with perhaps a different emphasis on future events – though we know they will still be a valuable and valued part of our county life – but to begin this new episode in their lives, they marked the big day itself in this very special way.

Sir Algy with his successor, Anna Turner

And so they went to London, collected up the grandchildren – they have seven and took five - and off they went to see one of the film hits of the year!

So I wanted to know just what it was all about and how he, his wife and the youngsters had enjoyed it.

And it was with that well known engaging chuckle that he said: “It all brought back such happy memories and we had a thoroughly lovely time.”

That’s what we want to hear. Because here he was celebrating what might be seen as just another birthday to mark the passage of time… and yet one with a very big difference.

This was the one which demanded that Sir Algy retire as Lord Lieutenant of Shropshire after 22 momentous years during which he has served Shropshire so very well. He has more than played his part and won his spurs during all those years of doing so much to honour the county in which he was born, and where he has always lived.

Successor

Truly, a fine Salopian through and through. And a hard act to follow.

But at the beginning of this month Sir Algy handed over the reins to Shropshire’s first female Lord Lieutenant, Anna Turner from Prees, also with a fine local record and surely a potentially good and faithful successor.

I am hesitating here about saying ‘a safe pair of hands’ which can sound a bit predictable, even a tad dull. In this case, I suspect it will prove an invaluable part of the start of the new regime we welcome this year.

And Sir Algy pays fulsome tribute to his successor who he knows and respects and says: “I really am thrilled with the appointment. When you look back on 22 years there have been so many changes,” he says.

Indeed he has seen many of those changes through so many years and indeed helped create some of them for the good of all, leaving quite a legacy.

Presenting a Queen's Award for Voluntary Service to Church Stretton Good Neighbours

But no matter how many success stories he witnessed, as with most situations there is always more to do, everywhere.

For instance as a guardian of the county’s safety, it saddens him a little that so many military bases have gone or changed.

He has always supported the reserve forces and the cadets as well as bases like Copthorne Barracks, Sundorne Barracks and the TA Centre at Dawley for instance while the RAF has really grown in importance.

But cadets and other young people pursuing service life have always had the support of Algy Heber-Percy.

Likewise, he is thrilled at “the ‘marvellous results’ for Shropshire of the Queen’s Awards for Voluntary Service which honours so many individuals who give their time so freely to make life better for others.”

And he pays warm tribute to the band of deputy lieutenants who have supported him down the years and will miss him in many ways. Indeed I know that all of us who are part of that very special group to which it is an honour to belong, have felt the same about him.

Sir Algernon is made a Knight Commander of the Royal Victorian Order in 2014

Many local charities have good reason to give their own thanks to Algy and Jane including Severn Hospice of which Algy is president, and the Lingen Davies Cancer Relief Fund where Jane has served as patron and has also headed the county Guiding movement.

Conservation is also a subject close to his heart and he was formerly chairman for the Mercia Regional Committee for the National Trust, during what he describes as a very exciting period, in which the trust extended its ownership of parts of Wenlock Edge, giving broader access to walkers, as well as improving properties such as Attingham Park near Shrewsbury.

These places are huge attractions for those living in the county and the many visitors we attract each year. Most of the projects have come into being in the last 50 years, Sir Algy says. Looking around there is wonderful work going on, including the major restoration project of Ditherington flax mill in Shrewsbury.

So many of our historical treasures would have just been a tumble down pile of bricks were it not for local enthusiasts. And like so many others of us, Sir Algy believes that if one is lucky enough to live in such a beautiful county, we should try if possible to play a part in making sure the beauty continues and where possible, is made accessible.

While as ever, new developments, renovations, restorations go on to meet modern demands. “They are doing admirable work at Harper Adams University for instance and the new university centre at Shrewsbury.”

Gorge

Change and fortune in the county has included Telford which was busy establishing itself when Algy took over the lieutenancy and has now marked its 50th anniversary. And he talks fondly of the education prospects in the county, Walford College along with top services like police and the fire brigades as well as so many iconic sites.

“I have enjoyed going round the county so very much. It has been incredible and now, I am pleased to be doing a bit more with the wonderful project, Ironbridge Gorge,” he said.

And with the famous bridge newly overhauled, there may be even busier days come summertime.

For all of that and so very much more, we owe Sir Algernon Heber-Percy a great debt. He, in turn, says: “We think it would be so nice if we could say our thank-you to the county for all the welcome, help and support we have been given and we are delighted to do that.”

A simple request but straight from the heart.

Back to the moment, Algy says thoughtfully: “I’ve seen and welcomed to Shropshire at least 12 Bishops and seven or eight Shropshire county council chairmen.”

It’s likely that many more of these memories will flood back, mostly fondly, in the years ahead.

Sir Algernon accompanying the Queen on a visit to Ludlow

But one area where memories fall over themselves right now are what Sir Algy calls “our wonderful royal visits.”

As Her Majesty’s representative in Shropshire, he has welcomed members from at least two or three royal generations, regulars including of course the Queen herself, The Princess Royal, Prince of Wales, Prince Andrew, the Duke of Gloucester, the Duke and Duchess of Wessex and of course, a regular visitor, Princess Alexandra whose lady-in-waiting Meriel Afia lives near Shifnal.

As Lord Lieutenant, help and support from close family is almost vital and Sir Algy feels he has had that in full measure from his wife.

“Jane has been so important in all we’ve tried to do and I am so very grateful to her.”

Mind you, he also already had more experience of understanding the post – her father Lord Leverhume was Lord Lieutenant of Cheshire for 41 amazing years!

She chipped in with a smile: “Algy was very good as well in asking his advice which my father liked very much.”

Sir Algernon with Lady Jane

For me, Jane was the first big interview I ever did. She was 18 and newly engaged to the dashing young chap from Hodnet.

I was a bit older but either way, we both know that early meeting at her then Cheshire home and its enduring friendship remains very special indeed.

And so we all went, in just a flash or two of memory, from those early days in the 1990s to the great developments of the 20th century and now a new day and yet another new chapter dawning.

They’ll remember it all, especially the trip with the ice-cream lunch and a jolly film with the grandchildren. Those exceptional years as Lord Lieutenant will linger long.

Just as Mary Poppins came to earth under a big umbrella and stole Algy Heber-Percy’s heart.