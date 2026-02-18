Midlands worst hit as farming industry loses nearly £2 million to dog attacks

The figures from NFU Mutual show the number of animals severely injured or killed by dogs in 2025 was up 10 per cent from the previous year.

The Midlands was the worst-hit region by cost, with dog attacks on livestock costing an estimated £438,000 followed by the South East (£330,000).

The news comes as NFU Mutual released the results of its dog owner survey which found that 57 per cent of people let their dogs off lead in the countryside, with 1 in 10 admitting their dog has no recall, and 44 per cent saying their dogs came back only ‘some’ or ‘most of the time’.

“Farmers across the UK are living with the constant fear of repeat incidents, which cause immense suffering to livestock and can traumatise all involved in dealing with the aftermath,” said NFU Mutual Rural Affairs Specialist Hannah Binns.

“We want people to enjoy the countryside and welcome members of the public being able to see where their food is produced, but dog owners must do this responsibly.

“Anecdotally, we continue to hear reports of dogs injuring or killing sheep while owners are either unable to control their pets or are nowhere to be found.

“Ignoring the risks is never an option; regardless of breed, size, or temperament, all dogs can chase, injure or kill livestock. Even without physical contact, the stress of being chased can lead to exhaustion and stress, and in some cases separate young lambs from their mothers, which can lead to them being orphaned.”

NFU Livestock Board Chair David Barton said the latest figures were “deeply worrying”.

He said: “These incidents cause unnecessary and avoidable animal suffering and significant emotional and financial anguish for farmers and their families.

“We want people to enjoy the countryside and welcome members of the public being able to see where their food is produced, but dog owners must do this responsibly. No matter how in control dog owners think they are, they should keep their pets on a short lead around livestock and also ensure their pets do not escape from houses and gardens and roam free, especially as the 2026 lambing season gets underway.”