West Midlands farmland market remains resilient as farmers adapt to policy changes says Savills report

Despite a tightening in the amount of land publicly available, the region's market demonstrated continued resilience during 2025, according to the Farmland Value Survey report by property firm Savills.

A total of 10,800 acres were publicly marketed, a 15 per cent drop from 2024's total of 12,700 acres, accounting for nine per cent of all farmland marketed in England.

At county level, Shropshire brought the largest volume of farmland forward with 4,408 acres, followed by Herefordshire (1,954 acres), Warwickshire (1,798 acres), Staffordshire (1,556 acres) and Warwickshire (1,088 acres).

Savills said these differences reflected ongoing restructuring within the sector - a trend also seen nationally where factors such as retirement, succession planning and policy change are shaping the flow of land to market.