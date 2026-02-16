NFU Cymru Montgomeryshire County Chair Marc Jones

At the conference members heard how long-term planning, efficiency and careful business management remain central to building resilient farm businesses.

The guest speaker was Sion Williams, farm manager and director of Bowhill Farming in the Scottish Borders, who shared practical insight into running a large and diverse farming enterprise in a challenging economic and policy environment.

During his presentation, Sion highlighted the importance of clear forward planning, regular cashflow monitoring and using benchmarking to support decision-making across the business. He also outlined how detailed performance monitoring and technology are increasingly being used to guide breeding, grazing and livestock management decisions.

Members heard how a strong focus on cost control, efficiency and realistic returns is essential when assessing new investment, alongside the need to remain flexible and willing to adapt systems as markets and policy continue to change.

Sion also shared how mixed livestock and arable enterprises can work together to improve productivity and make better use of home-produced feed and organic manures, supporting both business performance and environmental outcomes.

Speaking after the conference, NFU Cymru Montgomeryshire County Chair Marc Jones said: “Sion delivered a very practical and honest presentation, giving members a valuable insight into how long-term planning, benchmarking and clear business focus can help farms remain resilient in an increasingly uncertain climate. It was an excellent opportunity for members to take away ideas that can be applied to their own businesses here in Montgomeryshire.”