'It’s a tremendous coup': Rural affairs specialist rejoins mfg Solicitors as a partner

Experienced solicitor Neil Harrison has rejoined the firm after more than 12 years working as an internal legal counsel in the private sector, for Farmfoods and property management company M Core.

Neil originally joined mfg Solicitors as a trainee in 2006 and worked his way up to associate level. Rejoining as a partner with vast experience, Neil will be based at the firm’s Birmingham and Kidderminster offices working closely with partner and head of department Alexandra Phillips on matters including farm tenancies, country estates, property transactions and providing wide-ranging advice to rural businesses.

New agriculture and rural affairs partner at mfg Solicitors Neil Harrison with Alexandra Phillips, divisional head of the agriculture and rural affairs department. Photo: Shaun Fellows/Shine Pix Ltd

Alexandra Phillips, partner and head of the agriculture and rural affairs department at mfg Solicitors, said: “It’s a tremendous coup for us to have Neil back in the team. He carries immense respect in all corners of the agricultural sector and his experience will only add weight to our client offering.

“He knows the industry inside out and brings a rare private sector experience back to the firm. He is a first-class solicitor and clients are already working closely with him on a range of complex matters.”

Neil Harrison added: “I know the firm, its history and its values well, so when I had the opportunity to return it was an easy decision. The team has an exceptional reputation for its advice to farmers and landowners not just in the Midlands, but across the whole UK.

“It’s an exciting time to join an expanding team and alongside Alex and the team, I look forward to providing the best possible advice for our clients.”

Recognised in the Legal 500, the agriculture and rural affairs team at mfg Solicitors specialises in matters including advice to estate owners, agricultural tenancies, buying and selling land and property, rural development, business structures, disputes and inheritance planning.

The law firm has offices in Worcester, Birmingham, Kidderminster, Bromsgrove, the Black Country, Ludlow and Telford.