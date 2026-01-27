New secretary as Shropshire County Show promises another celebration of rural life this year

Shropshire County Show 2026 returns in May and organisers promise another celebration of agriculture, livestock, rural life and community spirit.

The Trustees of the Shropshire and West Midland Agricultural Society have announced the appointment of Arthur Hill as new show secretary.

Arthur has a lifelong connection to the show and deep roots in Shropshire agriculture.

His family involvement with the Shropshire Show stretches back more than a century. From early connections with the Royal Agricultural Society Show in Shrewsbury to post-war leadership within Young Farmers’ Clubs, the Hill family has played an active role as stewards, exhibitors, judges and trustees.

The Shropshire County Show returns in May

Arthur himself first attended the show as a schoolboy in the 1950s, when show day was firmly marked in the calendar and celebrated as a highlight of the year for farming families across the county.

Over the decades, Arthur has been closely involved in livestock showing at the highest level, particularly with pedigree beef cattle and later Highland cattle. His family’s herds achieved success at county, national and Royal shows, including championships at the Royal Welsh and supreme titles at Shropshire.

Alongside exhibiting, Arthur has judged extensively across England and Scotland, and in 2025, judged here at the Shropshire County Show - an experience he says reinforced his deep respect for exhibitors and the dedication required to present livestock at show level.

Speaking about his appointment, he said: “I am very much looking forward to building on the success of the 2025 150th Show, which included one of the largest livestock entries for a one-day show anywhere in the country. This was a tremendous achievement and a credit to everyone involved.

“The Shropshire County Show, formerly the West Mid Show, has always stood for tradition and community, and my aim is to ensure we continue to honour that heritage while supporting the next generation of exhibitors, farmers and visitors.

“It is a privilege to take on this role, and I am excited to work with the trustees, stewards and volunteers to deliver another outstanding show in 2026.”

The 2026 Shropshire County Show will take place on May 23, and tickets are available now: https://tickets.westmidshowground.co.uk/events/1374/shropshire-county-show-2026