The Radnor and West Hereford Hunt senior joint master warned the Prime Minister not to ‘poke the countryside bear again’.

Robert Jones said Keir Starmer had already put the countryside’s back up over the family farm inheritance tax.

But speaking to a crowd of hundreds at the Boxing Day Hunt he said: “If you poke that countryside bear again Mr Starmer, there will be a rumble in the jungle.

“In 1997 one million countryside people descended on London and we are capable of doing that again.

“That countryside bear will fight back and we intend to fight back.

“Don’t interfere with something you absolutely have no understanding of.”

The Radnor and West Hereford Hunt marked its 164th year with a meeting in the town centre on Boxing Day.

The owner of the Burton Hotel Jana Hyde greeted members of the hunt and spectators during the morning.

Crowds gathered at the Place De Marines to witness the traditional spectacle of horses and hounds on one of the most important dates in the hunt calendar.

All ages, from toddlers to those who have witnessed the spectacle for many years, mingled with the hounds and the riders.

Robert Jones addressed the throng of riders and supporters from above the Burton Hotel entrance before the chase began. He was joined by Emilia Jaques and Dominika Hudcova, who read a poem called A Politically Correct Christmas Poem, and Jana Hyde.

Mr Jones thanked Jana and Toby Hyde for their hospitality, JP Turners for allowing emergency vehicles through their yard, the police force, the farmers and landowners whose land they cross and the Duff Gordon family for allowing them to go over their grouse moors..

Mr Jones said the hunt had been established in 1861. The Boxing Day meet in Kington had taken place every year since then, apart from during the wars and because of Covid.

He said this year they had laid a false trail on Hergest Ridge and they had been trail hunting since 2005 when Tony Blair tried to send the hunts into oblivion.

Mr Jones added: “We are still here and we have done trail hunting now for 20 years.

“Ban or no ban I guarantee you all that next Boxing Day we will be here. Make sure you are.”

There were 32 riders on horseback and they were served with whisky and ginger wine before the hunt and 18 and a half couples of hounds rode up Church Street to follow the false trail.

The Radnor and West Hereford Hunt were due to meet next on New Year’s Day

