The hunt has met in the town centre on Boxing Day for about 163 years.

Established in 1861, the Boxing Day meet in Kington had taken place every year since then, apart from during the wars and because of Covid.

Usually tens of riders make their way down the high street on horseback with the hounds and they congregate and mix with townspeople at Place De Marines before senior joint master Robert Jones addresses people from the balcony of the Burton Hotel.

They lay false trail on Hergest Ridge and ride off up Church Street to follow it, after enjoying a tot of whiskey and ginger wine.

The hunt has applied for permission to repeat the tradition again this year.

Kington Town Council considered the application at a recent meeting and it was approved by a very slim margin.

Four councillors were in favour, including the Mayor’s casting vote, one member was against and there were four abstentions.

Mr Jones said the hunt had been established in 1861. The Boxing Day meet in Kington had taken place every year since then, apart from during the wars and because of Covid.