Dyffryn Tanat Young Farmers’ Club has been recognised with the Community Spirit Award at the YFC Achiever Awards, hosted by The National Federation of Young Farmers’ Clubs and sponsored by CFMOTO UK.

The glittering black-tie ceremony, held at the National Conference Centre in Birmingham recently, welcomed over 500 young farmers, supporters, and alumni to celebrate the achievements of individuals shaping the future of rural Britain.

To mark their 90th anniversary, Dyffryn Tanat launched an ambitious 90 Acts of Kindness campaign, completing 90 community-focused projects over the course of a year.

From cleaning the local Cenotaph and reopening an abandoned playground to hosting free family events and delivering 250 homemade mince pies to older residents, the club’s efforts have left a lasting legacy in their community.

Last year’s Club Chair Elin Lewis, who spearheaded the initiative, said: “We didn’t want to do it as a throwaway thing, we wanted to leave a legacy. It was about making connections in the village and improving the reputation of YFC. We wanted them to see us for who we are.

“We are so surprised that we won. It’s such a good category of clubs with amazing things they have done for their communities and it’s an honour to be a part of it.”

The campaign, not only strengthened community ties but also inspired greater involvement from club members, with many stepping up to volunteer and participate in local committees.

The judging panel for the award included farmer and content creator Tom Carlisle, CEO of The Felix Project Charlotte Hill and NFYFC’s Competitions Steering Group Chair Ellie Gassor.

Ellie praised the club’s heartfelt approach.

She said: “It was clear how passionate and enthusiastic this club is. They understand it’s not about doing things to look good on social media – it’s about giving back and making a difference in their community. Their efforts have left a real legacy and shown the true spirit of YFC in action.”

The Community Spirit Award was one of eight awards presented on the evening, which honoured those shaping the future of rural Britain.

The awards, which were first launched in 2020, are a way of recognising and rewarding members of Young Farmers’ Clubs (YFCs) for the work they do in the community, for enterprising initiatives and for helping to develop other rural young people.

The awards are sponsored by CFMOTO and Marketing Manager Jasmine Kent said: "We’re incredibly proud to be the headline sponsor of the YFC Achiever Awards and to continue supporting the event for the third-year running.

“Young Farmers represent the future of British agriculture and it’s a huge privilege for us to affiliate with such a passionate and hardworking group of young people.

“We’re committed to supporting the next generation of farmers not only through partnerships like this, but also by offering all NFYFC members a 5% discount on our agricultural machines as a thank you for the vital work they do in shaping the future of farming.”

Top names from the farming industry were among the line-up of judges who helped to choose the 2025 winners. Judges included agricultural content creator and farmer Charlotte Ashley (@charlotteashleyfarm), farmer and content creator Sophie Aplin (@farmer_in_training), rural podcaster Ben Eagle (@mtf_podcast) and farmer Michael Nixon (@mikewheelchairfarming).

Nominations for the YFC Achiever Awards 2026 will be open to YFC members and supporters again next year.

More information about joining a local YFC can be found at https://www.nfyfc.org.uk/joining-yfc

Dyffryn Tanat YFC Club Chair Sion Evans and former Club Chair Elin Lewis with their trophy