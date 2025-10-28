Images reveal dramatic rescue of cow trapped in water-filled six-foot ditch in Shropshire

The 18-month-old cow was stuck in a ditch between two fields, waist-deep in water.

At around 7.34am (October 28), the Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service received a call for assistance with an animal rescue in Weston Lullingfields.

The cow was stuck in a water-filled six-foot ditch between two fields. Picture: Amber Watch Wellington

Two fire crews, including the rescue tender, were sent from Oswestry and Wellington fire stations, with an operations officer coordinating the response. A vet also attended the scene.

Firefighters carefully secured the cow with an animal rescue harness and straps, while the farmer’s telehandler helped lift the animal to safety. Picture: Amber Watch Wellington

The photographs revealed how firefighters carefully secured the cow with an animal rescue harness and straps, while the farmer's telehandler helped lift the animal to safety. The rescue was completed by 9.04am.

Firefighters carefully secured the cow with an animal rescue harness and straps, while the farmer’s telehandler helped lift the animal to safety. Picture: Amber Watch Wellington

A Wellington Fire Station spokesperson said: "At 7.40am we were alerted along with colleagues from blue watch Wellington and a crew from Ellesmere Fire Station to a cow trapped in a gully between two fields, waist-deep in water.

The cow was carefully rescued. Picture: Amber Watch Wellington

"Crews quickly got to work and rescued the animal and left the incident with the farmer and vet."