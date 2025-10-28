Images reveal dramatic rescue of cow trapped in water-filled six-foot ditch in Shropshire
New images show the dramatic moment that firefighters rescued a cow that had become trapped in a six-foot deep ditch in Weston Lullingfields.
The 18-month-old cow was stuck in a ditch between two fields, waist-deep in water.
At around 7.34am (October 28), the Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service received a call for assistance with an animal rescue in Weston Lullingfields.
Two fire crews, including the rescue tender, were sent from Oswestry and Wellington fire stations, with an operations officer coordinating the response. A vet also attended the scene.
The photographs revealed how firefighters carefully secured the cow with an animal rescue harness and straps, while the farmer's telehandler helped lift the animal to safety. The rescue was completed by 9.04am.
A Wellington Fire Station spokesperson said: "At 7.40am we were alerted along with colleagues from blue watch Wellington and a crew from Ellesmere Fire Station to a cow trapped in a gully between two fields, waist-deep in water.
"Crews quickly got to work and rescued the animal and left the incident with the farmer and vet."