'Trailer of Truth' farming protest rolling into Shropshire tomorrow rallying support to 'save British farming'

Organised by campaign group Farmers To Action (FTA), the convoy aims to highlight the pressures facing the UK’s farming industry, from food prices and rising costs, to concerns over tax policy and government support.

Rolling into Shrewsbury on Thursday (September 25), the 'Trailer of Truth' will bring urgent messages from farmers across the UK about the 'growing crisis' in British agriculture.

It will stop at the Halls Shrewsbury Auction Centre and Livestock Market, where farmers and residents will be invited to sign petitions and show their support for the campaign.

The event is part of a larger movement that has already seen the protest travel through major locations across the country - including London, where the trailer rumbled through Westminster, Whitehall, Trafalgar Square, and past Defra offices earlier this week.

The campaign features three 'Trailers of Truth', each travelling from different corners of the UK - one from Scotland, one from Cornwall travelling through England, and one travelling through Wales.

Each trailer is adorned with flags, banners, and key campaign messages, and is stopping off at livestock markets and farming communities along the way to engage with the public and fellow farmers.

The trailers are collecting signatures and testimonies, culminating in a mass rally in Liverpool on Sunday, outside the Labour Party Conference. The aim is to deliver a clear message to the new Government: "Save British Farming."

Farmer Alan Hughes is organising the event in Shrewsbury

Local farmer and campaigner Alan Hughes will drive the trailer to Shrewsbury tomorrow.

He said: "It is to get a message to the Labour Government to try and save British farming.

"We want better food prices for all, and a rethink on inheritance tax, ideally abolished."

Mr Hughes has organised several rallies in Shropshire this year. Farmers have staged protests in Telford and Shrewsbury town centres, driving slow and tooting their horns in protest of the Government's planned changes to inheritance tax and controversial decision to scrap a farming payment scheme.

The 'Trailer of Truth' protest has already made several headlines in recent weeks and visited Jeremy Clarkson’s Diddly Squat Farm in Oxfordshire on September 13.