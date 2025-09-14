They were held at Glan Elan thanks to the Lewis family and they attracted great competitors all over the weekend, ensuring competition standards were very high.

On Friday, September 5 the South Wales style competition was held with judge Roy Jones and clerk John Dingley.

There were 50 runs during the afternoon session.

In the open category Karin Haker with Chloe was in first place with 11 points, in second was Paul Tomkins with Kylo with 12 points, in third place was John Davies with Bonnoe with 13 points and in fourth place was Lisa Hanson with Lemon, also with 13 points.

In the novice class Karin Haker with Chloe was first with 11 points, Paul Tomkins with Kylo was second with 12 points, Lisa Hanson with Lemon was third with 13 points and Sue Little with Floss came fourth with 15 points.

Steve Lewis with Chance came first in the local category with 20 points. In second place was Steve Lewis with Rex with 21 points, in third place was Erinna Rogers with Glen with 38 points and Elinor Edwards with Tuck was in fourth place with 40 points.

Steve Lewis won the Cwmdauddwr Cup for the local category.

On Saturday there National Style trials were held with 42 runs. The judge was Gary Davies and the clerk was John Davies.

In the first session and the open class Elgan Jarmen with Ken was first with 11 points, Elgan Jerman with Peg came second with 17 points, Merion Jones with Bob was third with 17 points, Stan Harden with Pip was fourth with 20 points, Joren De Bruycher with Dot was fifth with 21 points and Merion Jones with Maddie was in sixth place with 23 points.

In the novice class Stan Harden with Pip came first with 20 points, Joren De Bruycher with Dot was in second place with 21 points, Erinna Rogers with Glen was in third place with 25 points, Wendy Jones with Spot was fourth with 53 points and Paul Tomkin with Joe was fifth with 58 points.

The best young handler was Elgan Jarmen with Ken with 11 points.

In the second session there were 38 runs, the judge was Ian Jones and the clerk was Wendy Jones.

In the open category Iwan Rees with Pentre Jax was first with 12 points, Phillipa Falk with Louis was second with 13 points, Aurwen Price with Queen was third with 15 points, James Jones with Sally came fourth with 17 points and Sioned Evans with Roy was fifth with 17 points and Steve Lewis with Chance was sixth with 17 points.

In the novice class, Phillipa Falk with Louise was first with 13 points, Aurwen Price with Queen was second with 15 points, Sioned Evas with Roy was third with 17 points, Paul Tomkins with Joe was fourth with 21 points, Beryl Lewis with Fly came fifth with 30 points and Erinna Rogers with Glen was sixth with 38 points.

The best Young handler was Elgan Jarmen with Peg

The overall national winner for the day was Elgan Jarmen with Ken (11) including the overall young handler title too.

The highest pointed lady in the national style was Phillipa Falk

Secretaru Pam Davies said: “Thank you very much to the Lewis family Glan Elan for hosting and providing sheep for the trial, the judges and stewards for giving up time all the committee and helpers to set up all the competitors for competing and attending the trial to make it a yearly success and for Slice of Radnor for refreshments on the field.”