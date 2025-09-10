Back British Farming Day 2025: Farmer confidence 'at its lowest' as they face 'financial cliff-edge'

Today (September 10), is the National Farmers' Union's (NFU) Back British Farming Day. Launched in 2015, the national day celebrates the vital role that British farmers and growers play in feeding the nation and protecting the countryside.

Now in its tenth year, the event includes an annual reception at Westminster where MPs and peers are invited to show their support and wear the NFU’s signature wheatsheaf pin badge during Prime Minister’s Questions.

As the nation marks British Farming Day, South Shropshire MP Stuart Anderson has issued a stark warning of a crisis gripping the agricultural sector, saying farmer confidence has dropped to its lowest level amid mounting financial pressures.

The Conservative MP has campaigned against the Government's planned changes to inheritance tax and decision to scrap a farming payment scheme.

From April 2026, a 20 per cent inheritance tax rate will be levied on agricultural assets worth more than £1 million - which were previously exempt. The Government has also stopped accepting applications for the Sustainable Farming Incentive (SFI) scheme that paid farmers to adopt and maintain farming practices that help to produce food sustainably and protect the environment.

Today is 'Back British Farming Day'. Farmers gathered in Shrewsbury in January to protest

Mr Anderson said: "Farmer confidence has dropped to its lowest-ever level under this government, which has caused chaos and uncertainty for Britain’s food producers at every turn while it has closed a raft of support schemes.

"More than 6,000 farms have already closed under this government. Now, thousands of farmers face a financial cliff-edge as countryside stewardship agreements expire in December.

"This uncertainty undermines national food security, which is needed to keep the nation healthy and well-fed. Ministers should continue the agreements for another year and publish details on the reformed Sustainable Farming Incentive offer that was promised as soon as possible."

Stuart Anderson MP says farmer confidence is at its 'lowest level. Pic: Stuart Anderson MP

The NFU says more than 277,000 people have now backed its campaign to stop what it calls "devastating" changes to inheritance tax - dubbed the 'Family Farm Tax' - which it warns "threatens the future of British farming".

Farmers in Shropshire have taken to the county's streets this year to demonstrate their frustrations and outrage at the decisions.

Amid this, the country has endured dry conditions throughout this year so far, including the driest spring in more than 100 years, that has severely impacted this year's harvest.

According to the NFU, farmers invested £20.9 billion in 2024 to produce food for the UK.

It said more than 42,000 people have signed a petition for an updated school national curriculum that reflects the importance of British food, farming, and food security "fairly".