Organisers were delighted that the crowds turned out in huge numbers to enjoy a great day in the countryside.

The 87th show took place recently on Pencraig Fields and at Pant-y-dwr Community Hall by kind permission of Ms B L Meredith, Mrs A Everton and Mr H Powell.

The show was opened by the Show Presidents, this year Mrs Neva Price and Ms Tracey Price.

Attractions at this year’s show included an assault course, bouncy castle rodeo bull, face painting, vintage classes, a trailer competition on field and Play Radnor with activities and entertainment for the children.

There was also an art exhibition, various stalls and there were the usual classes in the hall, horses and new novelty classes in the dog show.

The very popular shearing and speed shearing take place in the afternoon and there were horse and pony classes with ridden and in hand classes, a dog show, sheep classes, a baby show, dress show, and children classes.

In the horticultural sections there was flower arranging competitions, a children’s section, cookery, preserves, farm produce and a children’s cookery section.

There were also competitions for photography, needlework and craft, woodwork.

Youngsters took part in children’s sports and craft classes and a grand raffle draw was held.

Show secretary Hayley Davies said: “It was an amazing Pantydwr show 2025, the weather was amazing and the people come out. There were good entries in everything, especially the sheep section,

“A thank you to everyone who contributes to the show, a lot of work goes on unseen and we really do appreciate everyone giving up time to help in anyway

“Thank you to the competitors, the judges who all did a brilliant job, the sponsors and Bryntitli, St Harmon Community Council for the children's entertainment.

“Congratulations to our presidents Neva and Tracey Price we hope they enjoyed a lovely day.

“In the popular shearing competition, thank you so much to our judge George Herdman, all the helpers on the day and during the week in getting the lambs ready, Roger and Shorty for commentating, Barry Evans for the loan of his shearing trailer, our sponsors: Penmaenu Bars ltd, Milwyn Jenkins & Jenkins, Eirwyn Williams, Steve Rowlands & sons & Spa Motors Mid Wales Ltd, Rhayader Animal Health for providing the shearing vests for all winners, the Abberley family for supplying the lambs and lastly to all of the competitors for putting on an excellent show of shearing for the public to watch and enjoy.”

For more Panydwr Show results visit Pantydwr Show Facebook page

Shearing

Sheep shearing - Clean Shear results 2025

Open Class – 1, Tom Evans; 2, Meurig Rees; 3, Mikey Lewis

21 yrs and under class – 1, Tom Evan; 2, Meurig Rees; 3, Dan Jones

Local Class – 1, Mikey Lewis; 2, Meurig Rees; 3, Martyn Williams

Speed shearing competition results:

Open Class – 1, Oliver Rees; 2, Roger Abberley; 3, Tom Evans

21 yrs and under Class – 1, Tom Evans; 2, Meurig Rees; 3, Dan Jones

Local Class – 1, Mikey Lewis; 2, Dave Short; 3, Martyn Williams

Overall supreme horse champion - Simon Walker with Kenny

Overall supreme reserve champion was Clare Davies with Gwenllan Berwyn Sion

Best Child Handler in the dog show – 1, Evie Davies with Bella; 2, Moli Pugh with Luna; 3, Mason Davies with Roxy

Show Champion in the sheep section - Sian and Reg Evans from Green Farm

Hill breed champion David Williams from Cefnlech

The winners of the best group of three in the sheep classes

Show presidents Neva and Tracey Price of Brynhir enjoying the day

The winners in the Clean Shear 2025 Open Class – 1, Tom Evans; 2, Meurig Rees; 3, Mikey Lewis

The winners in the 21 yrs and under class – 1, Tom Evan; 2, Meurig Rees; 3, Dan Jones

The winners in the local shearing class – 1, Mikey Lewis; 2, Meurig Rees; 3, Martyn Williams

The display of tractors and trailer in competition

The tractor the judge wants to take home - Evan Abberley Cerrigroes

Best exhibit in the novelty section - Gemma Rees Howells with Buddy

Some of home grown vegetables on show in the horticultural section

Happy 70th birthday to the sheep forman of the show Phillip Evans Lwynbrain with show treasurer Wendy Evans