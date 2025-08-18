Minsterley Show celebrates 150 years: 15 pictures of sunshine, smiles and Shropshire tradition

The sun shone on thousands of visitors as the Minsterley Show marked its 150th anniversary on Saturday (August 16), bringing together families, farmers and friends for a day of celebration.

Now touted as Shropshire's oldest one-day agricultural show, the Minsterley Show was first held in 1875 as a way of "improving" the "cultivation, neatness, productiveness, and arrangement of gardens" in the area - as well as for the "amusement" of locals.

Minsterley Show 2025, celebrating the agricultural show's 150th year. Photo: Tim Sturgess

Today, a century and a half later, the show features everything from prize-winning cattle and sheep to horse, dog and shearing shows - with the beating heart of Shropshire's agricultural heritage on full display.

