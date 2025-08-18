Shropshire Star
Minsterley Show celebrates 150 years: 15 pictures of sunshine, smiles and Shropshire tradition

Thousands of visitors turned out to celebrate the best of rural life and the return of Shropshire's oldest one-day agricultural show.

By Megan Jones
The sun shone on thousands of visitors as the Minsterley Show marked its 150th anniversary on Saturday (August 16), bringing together families, farmers and friends for a day of celebration.

Now touted as Shropshire's oldest one-day agricultural show, the Minsterley Show was first held in 1875 as a way of "improving" the "cultivation, neatness, productiveness, and arrangement of gardens" in the area - as well as for the "amusement" of locals. 

Minsterley Show 2025, celebrating the agricultural show's 150th year. Photo: Tim Sturgess
Minsterley Show 2025, celebrating the agricultural show's 150th year. Photo: Tim Sturgess

Today, a century and a half later, the show features everything from prize-winning cattle and sheep to horse, dog and shearing shows - with the beating heart of Shropshire's agricultural heritage on full display.

Minsterley Show 2025, celebrating the agricultural show's 150th year. Photo: Tim Sturgess
Minsterley Show 2025, celebrating the agricultural show's 150th year. Photo: Tim Sturgess
Minsterley Show 2025, celebrating the agricultural show's 150th year. Left, Fred and Sam Thomas with Jack Davies.
From left: Fred and Sam Thomas with Jack Davies. Photo: Tim Sturgess

