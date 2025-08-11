Get your entries in for the 2025 Rural awards – here's everything you need to know about why you should enter

The awards are being launched by The Farmer in association with the Shropshire Star and are set to recognise and reward the businesses, organisations and individuals who work tirelessly to ensure our rural community continues to thrive.

The awards ceremony and gala dinner will take place on Wednesday, October 22 at Shrewsbury Town Football Club and are expected to be attended by over 150 guests from across the farming sector.

Entries to the awards will close on September 5 at 11pm and winners will be announced at the glitzy awards ceremony.

The awards take place at Shrewsbury Town's stadium

So there is not much time to get your nominations in, so people are being encouraged to act now and ensure your farm, business or employees are recognised for all that hard work.

Do you know a farmer that should be nominated?

There are a range of categories to choose from, with an award for almost any aspect of the agricultural sector, and winners will be selected by a panel of independent judges.

Here is a list of the categories for the 2025 Rural Awards and what the judges will be seeking:

Family Business of the Year

This category is aimed at all the family farming businesses out there. If you work in a family business, whether a farm or elsewhere in the rural sector, this award is aimed specifically at you.

Whether your family has been working on the same farm for generations, are at a business that has been passed down through the generations or a new husband-wife startup which may well become a generation business of the future, the judges will be keen to hear your story.

Farm of the Year - Sponsored by: WR Partners

This category is for farmers and farming businesses who are running a mixed range of complimentary enterprises such as beef, arable and sheep or dairy and arable.

How is your farm different or better than the competition? This category is aimed at those that believe their farm is among the best around. No single farm sector will be dominant, but there might be two or three that are equally weighted. The judges will be looking for achievements and success in quality, productivity and profitability in each of the farming sectors – and how they work together to create one sustainable farming business.

Is your farm among the best around?

Agricultural Business of the Year

Honouring a rural business that showcases innovation, sustainability, and economic impact. The winner will demonstrate resilience, growth, and a positive contribution to the rural economy.

Whether you are a supplier of farming equipment or provide services to the rural industry, this category is your chance to be recognised for the support you provide the sector.

Young Farmer of the Year

Young farmers are the future of our industry so this award recognises those rising stars. It could be an apprentice, a student or someone who is already working full time on a farm that has demonstrated a passion for farming and excelling in what they do.

This category is aimed at those in the farming industry under the age of 35. It is for a young person that goes above and beyond in their work and show unrivalled dedication and commitment to agriculture.

Farmer of the Year - Sponsored by HJ Leo Oakes

The coveted award of Farmer of the Year recognises inspiring individuals who have excelled in their field and are an incredible example for others to follow.

This award is for those farmers that have take challenges head-on and are able to make a difference with their innovations, diversification or simple hard work.

Farm Diversification Award - sponsored by Berrys

This category aims to recognise rural businesses that have identified an opportunity to grow through diversifying from their core business. Whether it is developing the farm to become a tourist attraction, or becoming an accommodation provider through the addition of glamping pods or even leasing land to wind farm developers.

Whatever the diversification , the judge will want to hear about how branching out has helped your business.

Sustainable Initiative Award

Awarded to a farm or rural business implementing outstanding environmental initiatives. Judges will be keen to hear how your farm is embracing sustainable initiatives, from wildflower meadows to new greener methods of production. This could include conservation projects, rewilding, renewable energy, or sustainable land management.

Lifetime Achievement Award

This award is to recognise an individual's long standing dedication to the farming community.

Judges would like to receive nominations for those that can demonstrate decades of service to agriculture either through operations, business or promotion/supporting initiatives for the farming community.

Whether it is somebody that is still rolling their sleeves up on the farm, or a long-time advocate for farming and the agricultural sector. Judges will be keen to hear stories of individuals that have spent a life dedicated to the sector.

Farm Shop of the Year Award - Sponsored by GS & PA Reeves Ltd

This award is aimed at recognising the finest farm shops in the region, this category celebrates businesses that offer exceptional local produce, outstanding customer service, and a commitment to sustainability.

The winner will showcase fresh, high-quality farm-grown or locally sourced products, a strong connection to the region's farming community, and an innovative approach to retail and customer experience.

Educational Initiative of the Year

Celebrating those who educate the public about farming, sustainability, and rural life, this award honours individuals, farms, or organisations that offer outstanding educational experiences.

This could include school outreach programmes, farm open days, conservation projects, or digital resources that increase awareness and appreciation of agriculture.

Rural or Farming Event of the Year

This award is aimed at the farming show or event that really makes a difference. Whether it is a one-time event or a long-running annual show, this category recognises a standout event that promotes rural life, farming, or local produce in the region.

Judges will look for events that engage communities, support local businesses, and offer an exceptional visitor experience. This could include agricultural shows, food festivals, educational fairs, or farm open days that make a lasting impact.

Rural Accommodation of the Year

This award honours a farm stay, B&B, guesthouse, or glamping site that offers an exceptional countryside experience.

Judges will consider factors such as unique accommodation, sustainability efforts, visitor engagement, and the promotion of rural charm and hospitality.

How to enter

Entering the 2025 Rural Awards could not be easier. You can nominate yourself or somebody else. To make a nomination, simply visit: nationalworldevents.com/tfra-2025/categories

And don't forget - entries have to be in by September 5.