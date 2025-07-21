Farming revealed as UK's most dangerous job - one in five workplace fatalities is a farmer - with one contributory factor highlighted as a major cause

In 2024/25 alone, 23 farm workers lost their lives on farms across Great Britain, a grim reminder of the sector’s persistently poor safety record. Nearly half (48%) of the workers killed were over the age of 65.

The situation is no better in Northern Ireland, where five agricultural workers were killed over the same period, according to the Health and Safety Executive for Northern Ireland (HSENI).

As the 13th annual Farm Safety Week campaign kicks off, the charity behind it revealed that, over the past 13 years, an average of 31 lives have been lost on our farms every year - 27 farm workers and 4 members of the public including children.

Farm Safety Week, the annual awareness-raising campaign run by UK charity The Farm Safety Foundation (Yellow Wellies) brings attention to the dangers farmers face every day growing food for the nation. In an industry that accounts for 1% of the working population, farming accounts for nearly 20% of all workplace deaths – this gives farming the poorest safety record of any occupation in the UK.

Figures, released today by the Health & Safety Executive (HSE) showed that, in addition to the 23 farm workers, 4 members of the public lost their lives last year in Great Britain. Tragically, 2 of the members of the public killed were children – both of whom had accidents whilst using All-Terrain Vehicles (ATVs). Being killed by moving or overturning vehicles is again the main cause of fatality in the industry in 2024/25.

Farming is UK's most dangerous job

This annual campaign brings together voices from across the UK and Ireland to reflect on another heartbreaking year for farming families, with lives lost or changed forever and communities deeply affected. This year, the charity has broadened the scope of the campaign and is working with their antipodean counterparts - Farmsafe Australia - to share stories, learnings and make a joint call for simple changes to save lives.

While the agricultural sector has long been associated with high rates of injury and ill health, recent data suggests that meaningful progress is being made in improving farm safety.

Historically, the industry has faced alarming figures, with over 23,000 reported cases of long-term ill-health and serious injuries. However, there are now signs of a positive shift with the number of long-term ill health and serious injuries falling to 18,000.

Furthermore, according to rural insurer NFU Mutual, the number of farm accident claims in the UK dropped from 937 in 2023/24 to 894 in 2024/25. Though modest, this decline is a welcome indication that safety initiatives and awareness campaigns may be starting to have an impact.

81% farmers believe that 'complacency' is a major contributor

Despite the encouraging reduction in claims and reported injuries, the causes of farm accidents remain consistent and concerning. Incidents involving moving vehicles, falls from height, slips and trips, and trapped body parts continue to dominate the statistics. In the past year alone, these types of accidents cost rural insurer NFU Mutual over £48 million.

The Farm Safety Foundation (Yellow Wellies), the charity behind Farm Safety Week, continues to emphasise that reducing serious and fatal injuries is only part of the challenge. The charity highlights the need to address an underlying culture of risk-taking and complacency

Research carried out by The Farm Safety Foundation revealed that 81% of farmers in the UK believe that ‘complacency’ – always having it done that way – is a major contributor to having a farm accident while 82% cite ‘attitude’ as the major contributor.

Stephanie Berkeley, Farm Safety Foundation manager explains: “‘I’ve always done it that way’ is a phrase we hear all too often.

"Although confidence built over years on the land is a strength, it can also become a blind spot. When you start to underestimate the dangers of the vehicles, equipment and animals we know so well, we risk letting routine turn deadly. Experience should guide caution, not excuse it.

"Over the years we have seen the attitudes and behaviours around farm safety in the UK and Ireland starting to change but the pace of change is slow Too slow for the families who have lost loved ones in preventable accidents. Too slow for the thousands of farmers living every day with chronic pain, long-term illness, or life-altering injuries caused by the very work that sustains our communities. We cannot accept this as the cost of doing business.”