Shropshire Star Farming Talk: RABI has seen an uptake in calls

A perfect day in the Shropshire countryside.

How fortunate to have a dry day after the rain, the weather has caused many frustrated people involved in the production of our food to despair of ever harvesting the crops.

The resilience and seizing the opportunity to be flexible in the work plans does alleviate the stress levels.

A chat to a friend or neighbour, someone who cares and listens can bring a smile and a lifting of spirits.

RABI has seen an uptake in calls to their free 24/7 confidential helpline 0800 188 4444 over recent months.

There are always people who through no fault of their own get into difficulty because of illness, disability, accident, age, bereavement or other unavoidable event. RABI (Royal Agricultural Benevolent Institution) with a regional support manager’s help can make a difference, perhaps accessing benefits, practical training, one-to-one information, advice and guidance to give hope to a person or their family.

The mental health counselling service has seen an increase in people contacting for their trained assistance.

The Shropshire Committee has been grateful for the gift of the use of beautiful marquees following weddings, and a Prosecco and Puddings evening in July, followed by Pimms and Puddings afternoon in September were wonderful, raising £2849.56 in total.

The Salopian Ploughing Society have donated £1000; and RABI’s presence at local shows raises awareness of the farming charity, and chance to talk.

Next year – save the date – March 20. This will be a chance to enjoy Ludlow Charity Race Day.

If you would like to be involved in any way, sponsoring, advertising or coming along Regional Manager Kate Jones will be delighted to give further information kate.jones@rabi.org.uk or 07876 492839.

Christmas cards and calendars are on sale at St Mary’s Church, Shrewsbury now.

The SFYFC and RABI Illuminated Christmas Tractor Run will be on Sunday, December 15 at Shrewsbury Livestock market, along with a craft fair starting at 4.30pm.

Tractors are the workhorses of the field, all proudly cleaned and decorated with twinkling lights by their drivers, and then returned to usual duties the following day. Many farming people give freely of their time and efforts to help charities and we are thankful for that support.

by Christine Downes, member of Shropshire RABI committee