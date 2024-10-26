The 12-strong group were at NFU headquarters for two days for practical training on informative issues including presentation and chairmanship skills ahead of their future work to promote British farming across the region.

Farmers from Herefordshire, Lincolnshire, Warwickshire, Shropshire, Staffordshire, Derbyshire, Worcestershire and the Leicestershire and Northamptonshire border attended the free course set up by the Midlands regional team lead by NFU adviser James Peck.

The sessions gave the group the opportunity to articulate ideas and will see them promote farming and help shape policy, working with the NFU regional board, senior officeholders and the regional team.

Social media and a whole host of other issues were also tackled alongside effective lobbying including speaking with politicians on farm, at meetings and in Westminster.

Robert Newbery, NFU Midlands regional director, said: “Our development programme gives potential officeholders and farming ambassadors bespoke training and development to help them with their NFU and wider industry careers.

“I was delighted to meet the new cohort that included younger members which was encouraging and we are very keen to hold further events to engage farmers and growers from across the Midlands.

“This will help with farmer input into our work and grassroots feed in is vital for policy development and for our work as we look to strengthen members’ business across our counties.”