It takes place on 21 November 2024 at Three Counties Showground, Malvern and will discuss the future of farming.

It will see the sharing expert tips and practical solutions for succession planning.

Sponsored by Virgin Money, the event - ‘Let’s Talk About Succession For You And Your Business’ – has been carefully curated for people in the agricultural sector who may be dealing with the challenge of succession planning, and might benefit from knowledge, guidance and practical tips from professionals and industry experts.

The informative event will feature a range of specialists from a variety of industries, alongside farmers who have undergone succession planning themselves, and will include a question-and-answer session, breakout sessions to discuss popular topics in greater detail, as well as one-to-one opportunities with experts and farmers and the chance to network with others.

Participating at the event will be Brian Richardson, UK Head of Agriculture at Virgin Money, Jonathan Powell, Agricultural Business Manager at Virgin Money, Lucie Hammond from the business advisory and chartered accountancy firm, Hazlewoods; Martin Waite, co-founder of Ashbridge Partners – a specialist firm offering financing advice to those in the landed estate sector; Jon Johnson, founder of Mountain Perspective – a specialist firm offering business consultancy and a range of support services and Iain Morrison from MFG Solicitors LLP, one of the oldest established solicitors in the country.

Mr Richardson said: “It’s appropriate that the word ‘succession’ embodies the concept of ‘success’. Family farming businesses are the backbone of our agricultural industry in the UK, and planning your succession from the current generation to the next is absolutely essential for the sustainability of the business into the future. This is particularly true in the present climate of uncertainty. Farmers and their families are facing challenges to their economic viability right now, which makes financial planning particularly critical, and places even more emphasis on making the right decisions on banking services and support to ensure the farm and the business can be passed on securely and successfully."

In a targeted breakout session, Iain Morrison (MFG Solicitors LLP) and Martin Waite (Ashbridge Partners) will talk with farmers about working through succession together. Lucie Hammond (Hazlewoods) and Jon Johnson (Mountain Perspective) will discuss the challenges and opportunities presented by succession planning, and how to implement the right strategy to suit your business. Both breakout sessions will be accompanied by the event sponsors, Virgin Money, including Brian Richardson, UK Head of Agriculture and Jonathan Powell, Agricultural Business Manager, both offering their expertise and insight into successful succession planning.

David Prescott, CEO at Three Counties Agricultural Society (TCAS), commented: “Succession planning is an essential process to protect assets, business interests and families. Here at Three Counties, we understand it is imperative to provide advice and guidance, to further support the future viability of the farming industry as a whole.”

The event, which includes a complimentary light lunch, is free of charge, however online registration in advance is required and can be made at threecounties.co.uk/news/lets-talk-about-succession-for-you-and-your-business-future-of-farming-event/