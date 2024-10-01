New flood alert issued for Shropshire as River Severn levels rise towards Ironbridge

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Flooding of roads and farmland is possible at Coalbrookdale, Ironbridge and Bridgnorth overnight Tuesday into Wednesday.

The Government's flooding service says: "River levels are rising at the Buildwas river gauge as a result of recent rainfall.

"Consequently, flooding of roads and farmland is possible overnight today and into tomorrow morning.

"We expect flooding to affect low-lying land and roads adjacent to the river from Shrewsbury to Upper Arley.

"Locations that may be affected are Coalbrookdale, Ironbridge and Bridgnorth."

The River Severn is expected to peak at Buildwas at 3.3m to 3.5m on Wednesday morning.

The river has now levelled out in Shrewsbury and no further "significant rainfall" is forecast.

"We expect river levels to fall from tomorrow morning.

"Flood alert conditions are not expected at other gauge locations. Our incident response staff are monitoring the situation closely."

People are reminded to avoid using low-lying footpaths near local watercourses.