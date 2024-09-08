Shropshire Farming Talk: Using agricultural insurance to ensure the safety of your farm

Having a safe farm.

With the agricultural sector making up 20 per cent of deaths in the workplace, it is apparent that creating and maintaining a safe working environment is crucial to our rural industries.

Statistics highlight the importance of protecting farm workers and members of the public from potential risks in our agricultural practises.

For 2023, there were nine recorded deaths in transportation incidents, two by machinery and three from livestock.

It is clear from these numbers that health and safety awareness should be taken seriously across the entire farming and agricultural sectors.

Throughout the cultivation process from planting to plate, good preparation is key.

Across these industries, farm workers and owners can identify and note potential hazards around their property to help mitigate future accidents.

Ensuring workers have efficient training and knowledge in machine or equipment safety can further reduce the risk of incidents occurring on your property.

There may be a time when something occurs despite implementing strong safety measures.

For these situations, having agricultural insurance is key to securing the future of your farm, and protecting all your hard work.

Having insurance brings peace of mind to an otherwise financially and emotionally worrying time.

Insurance allows you to concentrate solely on the smooth running of your business.

There are different insurance types covering a range of potential risks and damages. Covers vary from crops, to cattle, renewable energy and to all things farm related.

Everyone in the agricultural industry shares the same goal, to deliver quality produce onto our tables. It is, therefore, important to help protect the future of our farming communities so, they can continue to achieve this goal.

Keith Fowles is the owner of KLF Insurance Brokers.