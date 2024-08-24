Shropshire Farming Talk: The finish line is in sight

And what should have been a comparatively quiet time of year for us has been anything but, thanks to a protracted growing season.

This cropping year isn’t done with us yet, but the finish line is in sight.

Attention is now turning to what we put in the ground for next year.

What worked well last season? What didn’t? What are the likely problems we are going to have to overcome this time? For many growers and advisors, the challenges experienced last year – mainly the weather – will not be welcomed back in a hurry.

No two years are the same, and yet somehow, some things never change.

There will always be issues that crop-up requiring us to adapt and make informed decisions.

Flexibility in decision making, both in crop planning and the subsequent treatment of those crops, is key to ensuring we stand the best chance of meeting our aims.

These aims maybe financial, environmental or practical, and will likely be unique to the individual.

So, as advisors, the advice we give our clients should reflect this need for flexibility and provide the right option for the grower as they navigate these ever-changing pressures.

From a crop health standpoint, being able to offer truly independent agronomy advice means decisions can be made around real-time information and outlook, not seasonal product sales.

Huw Jenkins, Farming Consultant at Ceres Rural