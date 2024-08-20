Historic ploughing match near Shrewsbury is set for return

The historic event, taking place on Saturday, September 14, is being held at Harnage Estates Ltd, Cressage, Shrewsbury, SY5 6EB, by kind permission of Simon and Justin Scott.

A spokesperson for the event said: "We have lots to see on the day and keep you all entertained.

"There will be some super ploughing done by all the ploughmen and women competing in the tractor ploughing classes.

"The fabulous and talented horse ploughing teams are also great to see.

"Lots of companies are supporting us on the day, with demonstration plots and trade stands.

"There`s something for everyone. Richard and Tom Price will be on site with the threshing machine.

"Back by popular demand is the music, we had this for the first time last year. Everyone thoroughly enjoyed the tunes from the Fairground Organ."

Tractor and trailer rides will be taking place from 12-4pm. Food and drink is available throughout the day.

The spokesperson added: "All in all, it's set to be a fantastic day out and we just praying the weather is kind to us."

For more information, visit crucktonploughing.org.uk or search for the ploughing match on Facebook.