Stunning Shropshire home with equestrian facilities is up for sale

Chartered surveying firm Williams Round have launched Ferndale, in Weston Lullingfields, to the market.

Victoria Pocock, Consultant Surveyor, said: "The property is perfect for those wanting an outdoor lifestyle with its large barn with stabling, together with an outdoor arena and paddocks for grazing.

"This wonderful family home and equestrian property is located in a sought after village .

"With five double bedrooms, the house sits in just under four acres. Converted from two farm cottages, the house retains many of its original features having been updated for modern family living."

The property is for sale by private treaty with a guide price of £975,000.

Viewings are strictly by appointment and can be arranged by emailing info@williamsround.co.uk or

by calling 01939 260302.