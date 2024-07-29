Shropshire farm dispersal sale marks end of an era for family after 55 years

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The sale at Pentremadoc Farm, Dudleston, near Ellesmere is being organised by Halls auctioneers on behalf of Mrs Enid Pritchard on Wednesday, August 7, starting at 3pm.

Included in the sale are tractors, vehicles, farm machinery, livestock feeding equipment and household furniture and effects.

Allen Gittins, chairman of Halls, said: “The Pritchard family has owned Pentremadoc Farm for 55 years and is well known in farming circles in the area.”