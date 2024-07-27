Worcestershire arable land and woodland set to be sold

The sale of the land at Ridgeway Court, Wychbold, near Droitwich, which has a guide price of £280,000, is being handled by leading regional agents Halls’ Kidderminster office.

The owner will consider separate offers for the woodland and all tenders must be received by Halls at Gavel House, 137, Franche Road, Kidderminster by noon on Monday, August 5.

Situated west of Wychbold, the land comprises a 19.38-acre, Grade 2 and 3 arable field and 7.37 acres of mature woodland which has a natural water supply from the River Salwarpe. Separate offers will be considered by the vendor for the land and woodland.

“The versatile, level field is capable of growing a range of arable crops or grass,” said John Smith-Maxwell, a rural surveyor based at Halls’ Kidderminster office. “The arable area is complimented by planted woodland, comprising a wide selection of English hardwoods which is a haven for wildlife.

“The additional river frontage provides further environmental interest, the idyllic, flat area bordering the River Salwarpe possibly being suited to siting a caravan, motor home or camping, subject to planning consent.

“Whilst currently used for agriculture, this parcel of land provides future opportunities due to its desirable location.”

Viewing is during reasonable daylight hours with a set of the sale particulars. For more information, contact 01562 820880.