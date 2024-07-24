Some 5.4 million prime lambs were processed in the first six months of the year, nine per cent down year-on-year and six per cent below 2022 levels.

The new data is detailed in Hybu Cig Cymru-Meat Promotion Wales’ (HCC) July Market Bulletin and Editor Glesni Phillips said it represented a “concerning trend” of consecutive lower numbers.

“This nine per cent fewer prime lambs equates to a weighty 564,400 head on 2023 numbers and is a knock-on effect of the information we saw in the 2023 June survey, which registered a ten per cent fall in sheep numbers.