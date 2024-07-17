'We’re already looking forward to next year!': Organisers celebrate bumper year for Newport Show

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

A packed programme wowed the crowds at this year's Newport Show, which was attended by thousands of visitors.

Among the guests that thrilled attendees was Great British Bake Off winner Candice Brown, who talked the crowd through her life and career while making some mouth-watering dishes.

She was backed by a full line-up of top chefs from across the region, sharing their tips for cooking the best of Shropshire’s produce.

Popular YouTuber Olly ‘Blogs’ Harrison, whose farming videos on his channel Olly Blogs Agricontract have built him a huge following, held two Q&As with the crowd, as well as soaking up the atmosphere of show day for himself.

Meanwhile, the thrilling motorbike stunts of Team M.A.D. wowed the crowds – as the duo flew through the air, making their death-defying tricks look easy and drawing huge crowd interactions.

The next generation of farmers from across the region joined in a fun tug of war in the main ring, and competitors across a wide range of classes were crowned Best in Show.

Some of the winners in the Dog Show and Horse Shows will now be going on to compete at Crufts and the Horse of the Year Show nationally.

School pupils finally discovered who had won the hotly-contested Potato Competition, with the winning school being announced as Moorfield Primary School.

The green-fingered pupils – who grew the biggest crop of potatoes in this year’s challenge – have secured £100 to be spent on gardening equipment.

This year saw the introduction of the popular Revamp Camp – where talented local traders explained more about their work restoring items with a new fresh look– and the Countryside and Creative Crafts Marquee, one of many shopping and food experiences which enjoyed a busy show day.

Show manager, Sally Western said: “We had a brilliant day – with the rain holding off and great weather, people could sit and relax and enjoy the day, take in the entertainment and enjoy the live music around the showground.

“From some old favourites returning, to new attractions such as Team M.A.D. wowing the crowds and Olly ‘Blogs’ Harrison talking about his videos, there really was something for everyone at this year’s Show.

“It was a great day, with brilliant food and shopping, in a beautiful location – and it was wonderful to welcome so many visitors and to see them having a good time.

“We’re already looking forward to next year!”