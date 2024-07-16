Kington Show set to bring in crowds

There will be the usual horse, cattle, sheep and pig classes alongside an action-packed programme.

The show will be held on its usual site at The Ovals Farm, Kington, HR5 3LN.

In the main ring, excitement will be provided by the Monster Trucks – Big Pete and the Grim Reaper.

The popular Grand Parade of livestock, the Interhunt challenge and a magnificent procession of vintage vehicles will also feature.

Elsewhere on the showground, there will be entertainment from the Wye Valley Axemen, Corner Exotics, the Ferret World Roadshow and the Bill Bailey Band.

In the evening, Radnor YFC will be hosting the after-show dance.

There will be over 150 trade stands, including a food and craft marquee, an Open dog show, fun dog show, horticultural classes, shearing and YFC competitions.

In addition, there will be plenty of opportunity to eat and drink during the day at the wide variety of catering stands and the licenced public bar.

The show is open from 9am-6pm. Tickets for adults are £15 (advance tickets £12.50) and for 10-17-year-olds the price is £7 (Advance tickets £5) and under-10s free.

Dogs on leads are welcome. Parking is free.

See www.kingtonshow.co.uk or call 01544 340598 for more information.