Nantwich show will 'educate, inspire and entertain'

The aim of the Nantwich Agricultural Society, the charity behind the event, is to 'Educate, Inspire and Entertain'.

Educating about agriculture and rural life is at the heart of the new-look show, not least because of their recent move to Reaseheath College, the home of agricultural education in Cheshire.

The Nantwich Show is well supported by local organisations with Patron's Reaseheath College and HJ Lea Oakes taking the lead to ensure the show always has a good footing to get going on each year.

Headline sponsors The Great British Cheese Company and Morflake are back as joint sponsors of the Artisan Food Market, a 90m stretch of food and drink stalls.

SugaRich are sponsors of the livestock section where you will find more than 300 sheep and cattle all wrangling for the supreme champion title. Other sponsors include Livestock Supplies, Sandstone Vets, Whitegates Estate Agents, Cheshire Life, WFS and A.W. Burrows and Son.

New for this year, Westry Roberts, the cheese wholesaler from Whitchurch are sponsoring the inaugural "Local Cheese Competition".

Tickets for the show, on July 31, can be purchased at www.nantwichshow.org