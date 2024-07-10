Brown Clee Young Farmers celebrate a 'rally' good result

The Shropshire YFC county rally saw a theme ‘a day in the garden’ with young farmers taking part in competitions such as baking, flower arranging, poster making and making garden planters.

Welly wanging, arm wrestling, water obstacle courses and stock judging also took place.

Brown Clee took home the trophy’s in the home, junior, intermediate, senior, advisory and activities sections.

They also won the Pre Show Day Cup, Stock Judging Cup, Shearing Cup and South East Area Cup.

Successes also saw them win the overall rally winner's trophy for the sixth year running.

Shropshire county chairman Max Porter said: "I am super proud as county chairman as my own club brought home the rally day cup once again!

"It was a great effort from all members and especially the club top table."