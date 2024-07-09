National charity The Farming Community Network – fcn.org.uk – has teamed up with Nuffield Farming Scholarships Trust (NFST) to launch the FCN / Len's Light Nuffield Farming Scholarship.

It will sponsor Nuffield Scholars focusing on topics that support people in rural communities, help to address issues of loneliness and isolation, encourage a positive mindset and help to build resilience.

The Scholarship is inspired by Andy and Lynda Eadon, who lost their son Len – a student at Harper Adams University – to suicide in January 2022.

The family have since made it their mission to raise awareness of the challenges of mental health in rural and farming communities and to ensure that nobody feels alone.

Their national Len's Light campaign has raised funds for The Farming Community Network (FCN), Yellow Wellies and PAPYRUS - Prevention of Young Suicide.

Len Eadon

Dr Jude McCann, Chief Executive Officer of The Farming Community Network (FCN), said: “We are delighted to have teamed up with Nuffield Farming Scholarships Trust to provide this important opportunity to focus on health, wellbeing and resilience.

"We hope to highlight good practice in farming and shine a light on what helps people to stay positive and optimistic in their work and personal lives. We are grateful to Andy and Lynda Eadon for their ongoing support for the work of FCN and other vital charities.”

Andy Eadon said: “Since the tragic loss of our son Len in 2022 we have become passionate to engage, particularly with young people in the rural community.

"Highlighting the importance of understanding their own mental health and the need to be honest, open and talk."

Wife Lynda added: “We continually talk about ‘positive’ mental health to try to reduce the stigma that the words ‘mental health’ have.

"No one in the rural community should feel alone and isolated, and this new scholarship has the ability to shine a light brighter and wider on the complex issues that impact on everyone’s mental health. We would like to thank FCN and the Nuffield Farming Scholarships Trust for highlighting these issues and for acknowledging Len’s Light, and thus contributing to the legacy we are trying to leave in his name.”

Len

The hope is for findings and recommendations from the scholarship to help to create further support across the agricultural sector and generate important positive conversations, whilst also reducing stigma around mental health and wellbeing.

Rupert Alers-Hankey, Director, Nuffield Farming Scholarships Trust, added: “Mental health and well-being is consistently cited as one of the biggest challenges facing our industry.

"FCN are well known for the support they offer the farming community in difficult times, and we are proud of the role that Jude McCann and his own scholarship has played in its success. We hope that the FCN/Len's Light Nuffield Farming Scholarship will help build further knowledge and pave the way for positive change in this area.”

Applications for the scholarship are welcome from across the UK. Applications close on July 31.

To find out more, visit nuffieldscholar.org/ultimate-guide-nuffield-farming

Anyone in need of support can visit samaritans.org or call Samaritans on 116 123, with a listening service 24 hours a day. You can also find support at fcn.org.uk, yellowwellies.org and papyrus-uk.org

You can also visit mind.org.uk